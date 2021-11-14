Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $1.08 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 61.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $208.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.67. The company has a market cap of $244.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.54 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

