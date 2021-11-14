Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $1.65 Million Stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp accounts for about 0.8% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO owned approximately 0.21% of Horizon Bancorp worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 28.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 37,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 66,297 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $19.93 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $867.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.