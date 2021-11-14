Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Purchases 295 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Eaton were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $2,544,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 620.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 41,482 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,668 shares of company stock worth $31,768,719 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

NYSE ETN opened at $171.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $113.49 and a twelve month high of $175.24. The company has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.47 and its 200 day moving average is $155.61.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.