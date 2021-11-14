Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Reduces Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,259,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $3,576,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $1,793,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,918,000 after buying an additional 463,275 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $110.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

