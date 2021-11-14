Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Trims Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. abrdn plc grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 487,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $136,772,000 after acquiring an additional 137,190 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,201,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 139,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $49.54 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average of $50.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

