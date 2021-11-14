INDUS (ETR:INH) Given a €40.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($47.65) price target on INDUS (ETR:INH) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of ETR INH opened at €34.35 ($40.41) on Thursday. INDUS has a 12-month low of €25.85 ($30.41) and a 12-month high of €37.70 ($44.35). The stock has a market cap of $923.86 million and a PE ratio of 20.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of €33.97 and a 200 day moving average of €34.40.

INDUS Company Profile

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

