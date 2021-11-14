Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives $108.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INGR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $104,139,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 38.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,195,000 after buying an additional 449,174 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 738.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 374,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,645,000 after purchasing an additional 329,560 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 39.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 878,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 249,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,322,000 after purchasing an additional 243,890 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,574. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $72.02 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 107.88%.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

