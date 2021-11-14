Insider Buying: Emmerson PLC (LON:EML) Insider Purchases 303,926 Shares of Stock

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML) insider Hayden Locke bought 303,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £21,274.82 ($27,795.69).

LON EML opened at GBX 6.95 ($0.09) on Friday. Emmerson PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.27 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.50 ($0.11). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.70. The firm has a market cap of £57.91 million and a P/E ratio of -23.17.

Get Emmerson alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Emmerson in a report on Wednesday.

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Emmerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.