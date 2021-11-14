Insider Buying: Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Purchases 82,000 Shares of Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$82,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,831,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,831,642.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 85,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,500.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,750.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 2,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,760.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,000.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 52,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,900.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 113,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,140.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 92,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,300.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 49,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,095.00.

TSE:NHK remained flat at $C$1.05 during trading hours on Friday. 107,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,213. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.01. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.73 and a one year high of C$1.48.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

