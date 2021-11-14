Insider Selling: Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CEO Sells 65,250 Shares of Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $5,169,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $76.93 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 194.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,416,000 after buying an additional 1,312,860 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 81,723.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after buying an additional 1,060,765 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 54.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $91,030,000 after buying an additional 484,718 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 53.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 942,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after buying an additional 327,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Cryoport in the first quarter valued at about $14,584,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.