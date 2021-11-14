Insider Selling: Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) VP Sells 7,360 Shares of Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CMI opened at $236.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.22 and a 200 day moving average of $241.26. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.41 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.