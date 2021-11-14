Insider Selling: Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) VP Sells 7,360 Shares of Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of CMI opened at $236.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.22 and a 200 day moving average of $241.26. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.41 and a twelve month high of $277.09.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.
CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cummins
Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
