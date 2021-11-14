Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells 1,867 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,867 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $416,602.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chad Michael Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 479 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $97,275.32.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 482 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.34, for a total value of $97,527.88.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $229.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.50. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.33 and a 52 week high of $230.94. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 target price (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 12.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,908 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,120,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

