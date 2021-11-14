Insider Selling: Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Insider Sells 876 Shares of Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $101,107.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $112.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.72. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.39. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $171.21.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

KOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.