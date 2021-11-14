Insider Selling: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Sells $74,085.00 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $74,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $49.53 on Friday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $56.78. The company has a market cap of $744.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 30.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 200.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

