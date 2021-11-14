Insider Selling: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Senior Officer Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.62, for a total value of C$224,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$280,805.62.

Derek Zhihua Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Derek Zhihua Liu sold 10,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$48,600.00.

Shares of SVM stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.88. The company had a trading volume of 333,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 5.26. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.58 and a twelve month high of C$10.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.13.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SVM shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

