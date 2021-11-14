Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$200.00 at CIBC

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$197.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$193.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. CSFB upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intact Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$215.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$196.09.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

IFC opened at C$168.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$29.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$138.93 and a 12 month high of C$178.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$168.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$168.39.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.