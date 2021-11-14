Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$200.00 at CIBC

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$197.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$193.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. CSFB upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intact Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$215.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$196.09.

IFC opened at C$168.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$29.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$138.93 and a 12 month high of C$178.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$168.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$168.39.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

