Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Downgraded by Grupo Santander to “Hold”

Grupo Santander cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Grupo Santander currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

IFS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Banco Santander upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.40.

IFS opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.26.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $412.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 12.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 9.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $70,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

