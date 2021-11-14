International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 216 ($2.82).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 164.32 ($2.15) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 167.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 178.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 106.15 ($1.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.15 billion and a PE ratio of -2.40.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

