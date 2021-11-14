International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Raised to $170.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.65.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $152.58 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $103.94 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.13 and its 200 day moving average is $145.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 124.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $473,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 182.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 705.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 132.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 797.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,767,000 after buying an additional 268,352 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

