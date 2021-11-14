International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for International Seaways in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

INSW opened at $18.14 on Friday. International Seaways has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $509.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,525,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 69.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,657,000 after buying an additional 1,296,577 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 4.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,547,000 after buying an additional 90,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,899,000 after buying an additional 25,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,532,000 after buying an additional 33,165 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is -3.55%.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

