Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Acquired by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.9% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 178,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 81,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.50 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58.

