Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,547 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 4.52% of Castle Biosciences worth $83,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after buying an additional 80,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,937,000 after buying an additional 59,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $141,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $38,652.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,558 in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSTL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $51.68 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.98.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

