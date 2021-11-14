Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 965,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,163 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $86,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,790,000 after buying an additional 915,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,369,000 after buying an additional 753,840 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,981,000 after buying an additional 491,704 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after acquiring an additional 491,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,406,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $3,317,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $690,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,698 shares of company stock valued at $24,829,536. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPT opened at $136.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.41. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -297.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

