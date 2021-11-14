Invesco Ltd. Has $93.55 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 798,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85,614 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $93,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Barclays started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.23.

FRT stock opened at $127.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $81.85 and a 1-year high of $135.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

