Invesco Ltd. Invests $95.15 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 538,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,147,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.82% of Axon Enterprise at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXON. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $800,752,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,420,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,588,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 257,256 shares of company stock worth $46,762,464 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXON opened at $170.41 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.57 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.79 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.90.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

