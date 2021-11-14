Invesco Ltd. Sells 31,471 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,015,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,471 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $97,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,049,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,177,000 after buying an additional 30,036 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,628,000 after buying an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fabrinet by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,482,000 after buying an additional 26,921 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Fabrinet by 8.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,027,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,536,000 after buying an additional 84,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 18.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after buying an additional 129,374 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,027 shares of company stock worth $6,811,466. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $121.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.64. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $67.24 and a 1 year high of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.