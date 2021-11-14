iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BAL) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BAL) by 162.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,142 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 9.24% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of BAL opened at $65.30 on Friday. iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $66.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average is $52.04.

