Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives $48.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. BWS Financial raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

IRDM stock opened at $42.03 on Thursday. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -467.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.50.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $101,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at about $784,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

