iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $462.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will post sales of $462.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $463.10 million and the lowest is $461.27 million. iRobot reported sales of $544.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

iRobot stock opened at $89.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.88. iRobot has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $197.40.

In other iRobot news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in iRobot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iRobot by 99.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iRobot during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in iRobot by 3.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

