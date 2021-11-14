iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,987 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $13,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,658,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,030,000 after acquiring an additional 66,314 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 90.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 861,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,985,000 after acquiring an additional 145,066 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $70.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $97.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.39.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.