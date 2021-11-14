iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Savior LLC

Savior LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Savior LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $166.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.75. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $128.34 and a 1-year high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

