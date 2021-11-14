iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s 2nd Largest Position

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 5.1% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock opened at $289.57 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $208.08 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.