IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Price Target Raised to $20.00

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ISO. Cowen started coverage on IsoPlexis in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IsoPlexis in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IsoPlexis stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. IsoPlexis has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $16.43.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($10.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($9.87). Equities research analysts anticipate that IsoPlexis will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

