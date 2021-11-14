Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Issuer Direct from a d+ rating to an a- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.89. Issuer Direct has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Issuer Direct had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Issuer Direct by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in Issuer Direct by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 11,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Issuer Direct by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Issuer Direct (ISDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.