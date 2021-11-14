Jaguar Health (JAGX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 205.92% and a negative net margin of 612.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Jaguar Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JAGX stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63.

JAGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Monday, September 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Health stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

