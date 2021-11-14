Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Roblox in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the company will earn ($0.97) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.15). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

RBLX opened at $107.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.26 and its 200-day moving average is $82.36. Roblox has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $109.97.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $162,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 625,267 shares of company stock valued at $51,535,343.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $3,526,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $8,134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

