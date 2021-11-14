Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($12.12) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($12.33). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($11.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $142.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.72 and a 200-day moving average of $162.65. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $131.46 and a 12 month high of $249.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,425,000 after buying an additional 389,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 337.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,511,000 after acquiring an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 41.2% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,292,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 146.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 561,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,623,000 after acquiring an additional 333,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $807,650,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

