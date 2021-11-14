Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SFL Co. Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for SFL in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SFL. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of SFL opened at $9.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.93. SFL has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $9.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SFL by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SFL by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SFL during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in SFL by 86.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,281 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 31,640 shares during the period. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -74.07%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

