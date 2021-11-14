Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Beauty Health Company’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beauty Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SKIN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of SKIN opened at $26.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.60).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth $2,013,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth $4,041,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth $2,262,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

