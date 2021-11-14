Jefferies Group LLC Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $111,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

