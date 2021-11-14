Jefferies Group LLC Sells 160,000 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HLX opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

