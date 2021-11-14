JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.50 million-$58.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.48 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.040-$0.050 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $37.00 on Friday. JFrog has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $73.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -77.08 and a beta of 0.73.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.57.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JFrog stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JFrog were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

