John R. Roberts Sells 20,000 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of CNC stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $76.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
