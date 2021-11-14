John R. Roberts Sells 20,000 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $76.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Centene by 86.2% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

