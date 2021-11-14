JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of JOST Werke in a research report on Friday.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

Shares of ETR:JST opened at €49.70 ($58.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $740.53 million and a PE ratio of 17.42. JOST Werke has a 52 week low of €34.30 ($40.35) and a 52 week high of €57.80 ($68.00). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €51.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €52.26.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.