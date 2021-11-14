JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €8.60 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SDF. DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($16.18) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €12.99 ($15.28).

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €14.48 ($17.04) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €13.72 and a 200 day moving average of €12.23. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €5.86 ($6.89) and a 12 month high of €15.55 ($18.29). The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of -5.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

