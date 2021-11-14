JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 632.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 26,845 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 27.5% during the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 71,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 60,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $1,008,000.

TMV stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $50.98 and a 1 year high of $86.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average of $63.95.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

