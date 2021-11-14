JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $101.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WYNN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

