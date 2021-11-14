JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $222,000 Stock Position in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 1,016.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in RealNetworks were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNWK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the first quarter valued at $1,441,000. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 9.8% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 171,801.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 94,491 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 258.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 87,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks during the first quarter worth $207,000. 21.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RNWK opened at $1.36 on Friday. RealNetworks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $64.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.47.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of RealNetworks in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK).

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.