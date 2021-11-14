JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,370 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Intellicheck were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intellicheck by 20.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 48,561 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 65.0% during the second quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 63,139 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter worth approximately $989,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter worth approximately $662,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDN shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellicheck from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellicheck presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $118.37 million, a P/E ratio of -78.99 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

