JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $941,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VMAC opened at $10.13 on Friday. Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

